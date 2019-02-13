Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls

With 6million followers on Instagram, former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby isn't exactly lacking engagement on her posts.

But The Charlotte Show star has admitted one thing she does to make sure the Instagram army will be out in a full force on her photos.

Play the video to watch Charlotte SLAM male trolls...

And she's fully prepared to encourage the trolls if it means getting more engagement, and what's the one thing that gets them going?

It's her big lips.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Charlotte has made no secret of her love for lip filler, and hints sometimes she'll purposely post a photo of them looking larger than life in the name of Insta comments.

"When I put a picture on Instagram of my big lips, they [my followers] go crazy," she explained to The Daily Star at the launch of The Charlotte Show.

She admits: "It’s like they’re an army," when the plump pout comes out.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"Sometimes I do it on purpose. The more interaction I get on a photo, the better it does," she added.

"So I’m like, right I’m going to make sure people have bad things to say about this because the more comments it gets the more likes it gets, because it goes out to more people."

Charlotte knows that there are people on the 'gram that aren't a fan of big lips, so she's fully prepared for the backlash.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"They hate a big lip! It’s my favourite thing. But you know what? That’s the beauty of being human, people can make their own decisions."

So the lass is actually getting the last laugh, because any hateful comments actually result in her getting more likes all around.

Wait a minute, who's trolling who here?

