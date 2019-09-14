Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her

Charlotte Crosby is embracing her body without limitations and we couldn't be happier for her.

The Geordie Shore star has (finally!) shared her first vlog on her YouTube channel from her Valentine's Day getaway to Mexico, which shows her and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie living the good life under the sun - but at a cost.

In the video, Charlotte reacts to finding out that paparazzi had been taking photos of her while privately sunbathing the day before, much to her surprise.

"I woke up this morning to find out that I have been getting papped while I've been sunbathing round the pool," she says.

"It's slightly annoying, like you wanna be on holiday and you wanna not [be] worrying that people are taking sneaky videos of you."

She humorously reinacted her sunbathing positions to show fans what she was sitting like before stating that she wouldn't let the photos bother her because the body can't always look Insta-ready and that's completelly normal.

"Obviously when you're sunbathing round the pool and applkying your creams and stuff," she quipped. "Jesus Christ, your rolls are hanginng out. You let it all loose, you let it all hang out."

Not one to let her holiday be impacted by hidden paparazzi and the photos they're selling, Char concluded: "Anyway, I don't realy care if I'm honest, I've had worse."

Char always looks incredible and we're glad she knows it!