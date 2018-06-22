Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All

Love Island’s Adam Collard isn’t liked by many people on Twitter rn, but it turns out we’ll soon forget about him, just like Charlotte Crosby did.

Adam has recently spoken about his distaste for Geordie Shore, and shortly after, it turned out he’d auditioned for the show multiple times and was even an extra.

Oh, and he kissed both Char and Chloe Ferry on the show.

Now Char has opened up about the drama to Star magazine: "That was years ago," she said. "It literally made no indent on my memory at all! It was news to me when everyone was talking about it."

Harsh, but hilarious. Let’s be honest no one has much sympathy for Adam.

She went on talk about how the whole sitch made her laugh, saying: "I don't know him at all. I didn't even know he was called Adam!"

Turns out Char has just as strong an opinion on Adam being in Love Island as the rest of us, as the Geordie told the mag: "He's the most boring one.”

Then went to say: “You don't talk about Love Island and talk about Adam. When he dumped Kendall off the island that was the most interesting thing that happened to him."

And bringing up his thirst for fame, the MTV babe isn’t sure if he’s in it for love or money.

"I don't know. He tried to get on the Geordie Shore cast every year, but he just got denied," she said.

And we’re not surprised, especially with the villain-esque persona he gives off. Not exactly a guy you want to go for a drink with, is he?