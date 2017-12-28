Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Drops Activewear And Fitness Book Just In Time For New Year

Time to look mint while smashing those 2018 resolutions.

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 11:15

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent the last few days caught in that weird funk between Christmas and New Year where it’s deemed socially acceptable to graze twenty-fours a day on the most unhealthy snacks going.

That’s where former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby comes in – because she’s just announced a way to get us all back on that healthy-eating bandwagon while looking properly mint at the same time. 

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Marnie Simpson, and Chloe Ferry's 2018 New Year's Resolutions...

Coming to the rescue of everyone who feels ready to enter 2018 as the healthiest and best version of themselves, our gal Char teased her gorgeous activewear range with In The Style – dropping on the 2nd of January.

The pieces include a selection of monochrome running leggings, one shoulder bralets, cut off tops, and leopard print sports bras. 

Snapchat/CharlotteCrosby

And if those 10/10 designs aren’t enough to convince you to take out a gym membership, her brand new book 30 Day Blitz is now available in bookstores to give everyone the kickstart they might be needing to embark on a healthy lifestyle.

Wow 💥 I am so buzzing about my new activewear range, it’s UNREAL. Girls it launches on 02/01 BUT if you sign up on @inthestyle right now you’ll get access tomorrow, 5 days early 🙌🏻🤸🏼‍♀ (it sold out in 1 day last time so don’t miss it)

Anyone else fully obsessed with those activewear pieces? We’ll happily take the lot.

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Drops Activewear And Fitness Book Just In Time For New Year
Charlotte Crosby in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas
Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Having The Best Life Without Stephen Bear
Celebrity
Holly Hagan Slams Stephen Bear As She Warns Him To Stay Away From Charlotte Crosby
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Caught Locked In An Embrace With Father Christmas Himself
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei And Charlotte Crosby Will Probably End Up 'Shagging' Each Other On New Year's Eve
Stephen Bears New Bae?
Is This Stephen Bear's New Girlfriend?
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Sparks Romance Rumours After Kissing THIS Love Island Star
Aaron chalmers wins his third MMA fight, and it was a knockout in front of a home crowd
Aaron Chalmers Smashes It In His Third BAMMA Knockout Fight

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Chloe Ferry Reveals The Surprising Turn Of Events In Her Feud With Zahida Allen
Holly Hagan Is Serving Up All The Fitness Goals In This Super Revealing Leotard
Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
Niall Horan Explains Why Camila Cabello Burst Into Tears When They First Met
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Chloe Ferry Puts Her Toned Midriff On Display In This Gorgeous Cropped Jumper
Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers Needs To Calm His Spending For This Shocking Reason
Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumours After Cosying Up To Travis Scott
A Fake Video Of Kylie Jenner 'Pregnant' Is Doing The Rounds
Kim Kardashian Deletes Every Single Christmas Card Image From Her Instagram