Charlotte Crosby Drops Activewear And Fitness Book Just In Time For New Year

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent the last few days caught in that weird funk between Christmas and New Year where it’s deemed socially acceptable to graze twenty-fours a day on the most unhealthy snacks going.

That’s where former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby comes in – because she’s just announced a way to get us all back on that healthy-eating bandwagon while looking properly mint at the same time.

Coming to the rescue of everyone who feels ready to enter 2018 as the healthiest and best version of themselves, our gal Char teased her gorgeous activewear range with In The Style – dropping on the 2nd of January.

The pieces include a selection of monochrome running leggings, one shoulder bralets, cut off tops, and leopard print sports bras.

Snapchat/CharlotteCrosby

And if those 10/10 designs aren’t enough to convince you to take out a gym membership, her brand new book 30 Day Blitz is now available in bookstores to give everyone the kickstart they might be needing to embark on a healthy lifestyle.

Anyone else fully obsessed with those activewear pieces? We’ll happily take the lot.