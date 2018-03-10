Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance

The Geordie Shore lass isn't used to being told no, but her Ex On The Beach man has told her: "We'll take it at my pace."

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 12:12

It's no secret that former Geordie Shore babe Charlotte Crosby is a force to be reckoned with, but that doesn't mean she always gets to call the shots.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman opened up about the power dynamics between her and Josh Ritchie, and it looks like he's not about to let Char boss him around in the relationship.

One pivotal moment in Charlotte realising this was when she tried to get steamy with him in the cinema queue. Speaking to Star magazine, she began: "We kiss when we're having sex or every now and then. Normally I'm all over someone, but he's not like that.

"I wanted to neck on with him while we were in the queue for the cinema, but he was like, 'don't do that', I was like 'what the hell? I'm being told what to do all the time - it's amazing!'"

In fact, Charlotte hinted he's the first guy to break her 'my way or the highway' attitude, and she's loving it.

"He doesn't let me have a say in anything really. Normally if I wanna do something, it's my way or the highway, but it's not like that with Josh - it's his way or the highway!"

She continued: "Normally by now, if I was in a relationship, we would be telling each other we love each other, but it's been four f**king months. That's a long time. He's like "nah, we'll take it at my pace."

Charlotte reckons her tendency to go full-speed ahead with guys might just be where she's been going wrong, so she's pretty pleased to have found someone who refuses to do everything her way.

"That's better for me because I'd be full speed ahead by now. Maybe that's where I've been going wrong. This is the first boy who's sat us down and been like 'nah, it's not happening like that' and puts me in my place."

All this has got Charlotte thinking Josh might be the one, but she doesn't want to make the same mistakes she has in the past.

"I'd like him to be the one I'm with forever - but I say that about everyone and it never works out. I'm going to say let's see how it goes. Even though I've just said that now..."

Sounds like someone who refuses to go full-steam ahead is exactly what she needs, we reckon Josh might just be a keeper.

Don't forget you can watch Charlotte and Josh's relationship blossom from the very beginning when The Charlotte Show premieres Wednesday 28th March at 9pm only on MTV!

