Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers

Charlotte Crosby has stepped up to say that she feels responsible for the drama between Ferne McCann and Billie and Sam Faiers.

It’s all went off over on Twitter after Ferne hyped up Charlotte’s new series, The Charlotte Show. This did not go down well with Billie’s boyfriend, Greg Shepherd, because The Charlotte Show is on at the same time as Billie and Sam’s programme The Mummy Diaries.

When Ferne posted: “Buzzing for #TheCharlotteShow Second ep on @MTVUK starting in one hour,” Greg fired back: “Wow!! #socalledbesties.”

So yeah, clearly there’s a bit of tension there.

Charlotte has since tweeted, “I’m so sorry I didn’t mean to cause this at all 😬 I had sent out a load of messages, Ferne kindly said she’d put a one up!

“We always help each other out. There was absolutely no malice or bad intentions behind it. I want to apologise again as I feel I may to be to blame for this.”

Ferne also tried to calm things down with a tweet of her own assuring her former TOWIE cast-mates that here was no ‘malice’ behind her message.

“I tweeted for @Charlottegshore show because she asked me to. Simple. There was no malice, no calculated move. That’s it. @BillieFaiers & @Gregshepherd_ you know I love you both & will always support you. This just all seems so silly.”

Ok everyone, maybe take a bit of a break from social media, yeah?

