Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

Is it time to buy a hat already?

Monday, October 2, 2017 - 14:35

When fans spotted Just Tattoo Of Us presenter Charlotte Crosby sporting a ring on her left hand, rumours started to swirl that she could be engaged to her co-host Stephen Bear.

Well now the former Geordie Shore babe has set the record straight after getting a grilling by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during Monday's episode of This Morning.

The newly-turned brunette explained the situation, admitting: "It’s on the middle finger and it’s always only been on that finger. People may have got confused."

Shooting exciting stuff today 💕 Have to credit @jameswsilk AGAIN cos I'm still so Inlove with my hair 😍 and thanks so much to @flawlesscosmetic for my treatments and making me feel reborn 💕 Makeup - @bekkimitch 💄

It's just a false alarm people! But the babe definitely has her sights set on a wedding in the future.

"Definitely, in the future I would love to marry him," she admitted.

Lots of love in this picture ❤️

Lots of love in this picture ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

The lass continued to gush about her bae and said: "He’s always doing stupid things. I can’t imagine having a normal boyfriend. It would be so boring. He’s always crazy and I never know what he’s going to do next. We bicker, but we work together."

They certainly work together brilliantly (bickering and all), and we can hardly wait for TV's most entertaining couple to hit our screens again tonight. Eek.

