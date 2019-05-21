Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed

Charlotte Crosby has shown off her smaller chest on Instagram after having her breast implants removed.

The Geordie Shore lass is reported to have undergone "emergency surgery" after suffering complications.

Play the video to see Charlotte open up about her terrifying Mother's Day ordeal...

The lass confirmed she'd had the implants removed on Instagram when Josh shared a throwback snap from their recent trip to Brazil.

"The last holiday with them big balloons," she wrote, to which Josh joked: "the two life jackets."

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

A source told The Sun: "Charlotte has been in quite severe pain with her breasts, one in particular."

"She saw a specialist before Brazil and he diagnosed severe inflammation and capsular contracture - which is when the scar tissue around the implant inside the body gets tight and hard."

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

And while Charlotte hasn't commented any further on the surgery herself, it appears the surgery went well as she showed off her figure in a yellow bodycon dress on Insta.

"Managed to get out for a birthday bite to eat," she captioned a snap of her and Josh on the 'gram.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

We must say Charlotte is absolutely glowing, and we're wishing her a continued safe recovery from the surgery.