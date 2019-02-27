Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship

The former Geordie Shore lass is nothing if not honest.

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 14:32

The Charlotte Show’s Charlotte Crosby is getting super candid over the filming of her own reality show, and how the pressure put a strain on her relationship with Joshua Ritchie.

It turns out that the stress of having to star in a show based around your life, the good, the bad and the ugly, can be a complete trigger, and in all honesty, it’s not surprising. Imagine a camera following you around 24/7. Fun, but tough.

PSA: They’re doing amazing now.

Charlotte wasn’t holding anything back in the interview with Australia’s KIIS Fm’s Kyle and Jackie O Show either, as she said the pair argued because she wanted Josh to go to Iceland with her to save whales, but he wanted to stay in the UK and see 50 Cent.

The babe admitted that it made filming tough, saying: “We were going through a really bad time in our relationship.”

“This is the first serious relationship [I've] ever had on camera, like where he's actually my boyfriend, we were planning our lives together,” she explains, “it's really serious. I found it really hard that the cameras were there when we were going through a really bad stage.”

“It was like, I just went through this stage where I was getting really paranoid,” she admitted, and it takes pure guts to speak out like that. This is why Char is an absolute queen, she’s relatable af.

“Because I'm so serious about Josh I just went overboard... Of course I was a psychopath for no reason. Nothing was even happening. You know when it's just in your head?” We do indeed.

So, basically, Charlotte is the same as everyone else. 

