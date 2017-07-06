Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional After Discovering Her Book Outsold Actual Royalty

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update above...

Charlotte Crosby is riding high on the wave of success after discovering that her book has gone straight to number one on The Sunday Times’ bestseller chart and has even outsold British royalty. NBD.

The follow-up to Me, Me, Me has gone down like a storm with fans of the former Geordie Shore star, with Char admitting that she feels both overwhelmed and "emotional" at the positive reaction it's inspired.

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

On the wave of the good news, Char took to Snapchat to offer up her gratitude to all the people who headed out to bookstores up and down the country to nab themselves a copy.

"I’m getting a little bit emotional, I am number one Sunday times best seller again for the second time! I would like to thank everyone who’s bought a copy of the book because youse are just so amazing," she said.

Brand New Me has done so well on the charts it's even pipped Penny Junor’s biography of Camilla Parker Bowles to the top spot, which - it goes without saying - is particularly huge news.

"Apparently I’ve beaten Camilla, she’s some kind of royal woman!" Charlotte announced. Incredible.

Hard work pays off ! Couldn't be prouder of my daughter right now ! 💛💛💛💛💛 — Letitia Crosby (@TheMimmyWoman1) July 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Char also took to Twitter to share that she's "overwhelmed" and "grateful" to learn of the book's success, while mum Letitia says she "couldn't be prouder" of her daughter's achievement.

Congrats, Char!