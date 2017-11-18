Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional After Reading About A Fan Losing 11 Stone Using Her Fitness DVD

Charlotte is so grateful for the chance to help change other people’s lives

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 11:24

Charlotte Crosby just got a little bit emosh on Snapchat and it’s all because of someone else’s incredible weight loss journey. 

The fitness guru pretty much can’t deal with the news that her DVDs helped a woman to lose an amazing 11 stone, and her reaction to a story about it in a newspaper is actually totally lovely.

Charlotte Crosby’s utterly incredible transformation over the years… 

“I read the most amazing story today that really just blew my mind. To read something this amazing is just so… spectacular. I’m just… I’m so grateful,” she starts in one of three Snapchat Stories.

“Jane lost 11 stone in one year using my workout DVDs, this is another amazing reminder of how much my DVDs work, it’s unbelievable,” she adds sounding totally blown away. 

“Three years on and my DVD is still helping to change lives, to come across this story in the newspaper and not even be told about it is just breathtaking. I just have to pinch myself every single second. And well done Jane you look absolutely gorgeous,” she finishes. 

Good on you Charlotte for inspiring so many people get fit and healthy.

Words: Olivia Cooke

