Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It

Charlotte Crosby just tried to pull the ultimate girlfriend line on boyf Josh Ritchie and he was having none of it.

Taking to Instagram to share the awks moment, the reality TV babe was instead mugged off by her other half as she tried to explain to the camera why ‘they’ are always late’.

Charlotte began by explaining: “There will never be a time that me and Josh-” And Josh cut her right off, saying: “Not me, you mean you.”

He went on to tell the driver: “I was on time me wasn’t I?” And, unlucky for Char, the driver did not have her back, like, at all, as he replied: “You certainly was yeah.”

But it was Josh who got the ultimate last word by telling declaring to Char: “See it was you who was late!” Mugged. Off. And Josh’s face at the end looks proper smug. So funny.

Poor Char, but we get it, looking that fab takes time. If we were constantly under the pressure to look great, we’d take our sweet time too.

And the fact that she can’t commit to being on time just makes her way more relatable. We love it, because we get it.

