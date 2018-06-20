Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It

And that’s what you get for always being late Char.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 16:24

Charlotte Crosby just tried to pull the ultimate girlfriend line on boyf Josh Ritchie and he was having none of it.

Taking to Instagram to share the awks moment, the reality TV babe was instead mugged off by her other half as she tried to explain to the camera why ‘they’ are always late’.

Watch Charlotte Crosby get mugged off by boyfriend Joshua ritchie for always being late >>>

Charlotte began by explaining: “There will never be a time that me and Josh-” And Josh cut her right off, saying: “Not me, you mean you.”

He went on to tell the driver: “I was on time me wasn’t I?” And, unlucky for Char, the driver did not have her back, like, at all, as he replied: “You certainly was yeah.”

Instagram

But it was Josh who got the ultimate last word by telling declaring to Char: “See it was you who was late!” Mugged. Off. And Josh’s face at the end looks proper smug. So funny.

Poor Char, but we get it, looking that fab takes time. If we were constantly under the pressure to look great, we’d take our sweet time too.

Instagram

And the fact that she can’t commit to being on time just makes her way more relatable. We love it, because we get it.

Catch all new Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm only on MTV.

Latest News

Halsey Ft. Lauren Jauregui - Strangers - Music Video
Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Draw Blood In Brand New ‘Strangers’ Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian ‘To Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama’ On KUWTK
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show
Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Gets Mugged Off By Boyfriend Josh Ritchie | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Gets Her Stephen Bear Tattoo Removed | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Life
Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Smear | MTV Life
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Watch Moment Love Island's Adam Collard Was A Geordie Shore Extra In Three-Way Snog With Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background