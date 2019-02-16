Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable

The Geordie’s getaway to Mexico isn’t as glam as it looks...

Saturday, February 16, 2019 - 11:21

Charlotte Crosby is currently off living her best damn life in Mexico with boyfriend Joshua Ritchie but she’s not letting the Instagram posts fool anyone.

The Charlotte Show star got real AF about her holiday habits catching up on her while out on a bread-heavy meal last night.

Speaking to fans on her go-to Instagram Stories, the reality star said: “So for the last four days I have made it my mission to eat absolutely everything.”

“Carbs, carbs, carbs,” she said, exclaiming: “it has been fantastic!”

The carbs and joy comes at a temporary price, though, as she revealed she now has a little something as a result: a 'pouch'.

She proceeded to hand the camera over to Joshua to show the world what she’s talking about and... honestly? She looks incredible as ever!

If you don’t do whatever you want on your holidays then it quite simply is not a holiday. Don’t feed into the guilt, Char.

Now, tuck into that bread in front of ya!

