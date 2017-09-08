Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

The Just Tattoo Of Us star just wants Chloe to be happy.

Friday, September 8, 2017

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about what she really thinks of Chloe Ferry’s nose job she underwent earlier this year, and why it’s not anyone but Chlo’s place to decide what she gets done.

Though being the good friend that she is, Char admits that it’s important for her Geordie BFF to get the breathing struggles she’s admitted to under control ASAP.

