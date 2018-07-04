Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 12:34

Charlotte Crosby proved that she’s a woman after our own hearts after her reaction to England’s win against Colombia during last night’s knockout World Cup 2018 match.

The former Geordie Shore lass was joined by Ex On The Beach boyfriend Josh Ritchie and friends as they all watched the match in a park with a bunch of hardcore football fans.

It turns out that even the 28-year-old lass was swept up in football fever, and got so carried away when England triumphed in the shootout that she accidentally broke a table in the process. Classic Char.

Woah! Watch the moment Charlotte got so carried away with the win that she literally broke a table... 

For anyone who missed the match, The Three Lions narrowly beat the opposition out 4-3 in a penalty shooutout following a 1-1 draw in the previous 120 minutes of play. Yikes.

All seemed lost when Jordan Henderson’s shot was saved by David Ospina, but victory arrived when Mateus Uribe hit the bar and England goalie Jordan Pickford managed to save a shot from Carlos Bacca.

Hinting that life couldn’t be better rn, Charlotte RT’d a comment reading: “How sick is the UK atm though, days of sunshine, everyone buzzing over the World Cup, Love Island brings a national debate every night, what a time to be alive.”

And SLEEP 💤

And SLEEP 💤

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

And sharing a shot of herself and her boo snuggled up together after what we hope was a wild night of celebrations, she wrote: “And SLEEP 💤”

What a day. What a life. 

