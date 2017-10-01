Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Important hair-related news because Charlotte Crosby has ditched the blonde balayage to become a fully-fledged brunette and - for the record - we think this could kickstart a new beauty trend.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celeb makovers that left us shaken to our very core...

The former Geordie Shore lass has played around with her hair colour over the years, but has now come to the conclusion that blonde's don't actually have more fun after all.

In true Crosby style, the results of her transformation were debuted on both Snapchat and Instagram, with fans quite frankly losing their minds over that deep chestnut shade.

"This reallllly suits u! Dark hair is so hot! I wish I could pull it off!" one person wrote, as another got all nostalgic: "Aww this reminds me of the first couple seasons of geordie shore xxx"

Meanwhile it turns out a bunch of hardcore supporters have literally been counting down the days until Char chucked out the blonde dye and returned to her brunette roots.

"Oh my god thank god!!! So good to see her have a change haha" an Instagram user said, as another commented: "Yasssss. I have been waiting for this day."

Snapchat/StephenBear

Well. Time to add this moment to the list of incredible Geordie Shore hair transformations we've witnessed over the years.

