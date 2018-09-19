Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’



Charlotte Crosby had a reunion with some of the Geordie Shore cast yesterday and she’s taken to social-media to gush about how much her OG friends really mean to her.

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-presenter met up with pals Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei and did what every group of girlfriends usually do on a random Tuesday night: sat around and watched TV on the sofa.

Now get checking out the time Charlotte Crosby recreated MTV Cribs on her winnebago...

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to write that she’d had the best time hanging out with her buddies: “Today has been the best Spending time with all my best friends and Geordie shore sisters. Very lucky to have such amazing friends. Arnt friends THE BEST.”

Holly Hagan retweeted the message with: “We are” and then shared some footage of the gang during their meet-up. In the clip, Charlotte can be seen lying back on the couch while Holly and Soph sang along to ‘Ridin’ Dirty’.

We are 💃🏼💕 https://t.co/6g5wBCaR43 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) September 19, 2018

Fans were loving the catch-up, with one person writing: “Friends are special keep the best ones close to you” while another said: “You are so lucky @Charlottegshore to have good friend.”

Naturally it didn’t take people long to beg Charlotte to make a return to the MTV show with one person suggesting that a certain Josh Ritchie should join the cast: “You and @ritchie_joshua would be great in geordoe shore xxx [sic]”

Instagram/HollyHagan

While Charlotte has previously ruled out a return to the show, it’s great to see that she and the gang are still BFFs. Name a more dynamic trio. We'll wait.