Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear

But the Geordie Shore star says she's not ready to introduce him to her mum, Letitia Crosby.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:38

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has been gushing about her Ex On The Beach lad Josh Ritchie, and the pair are looking super loved up over on Instagram in their undies.

But despite their relationship being cemented on social media, the lass revealed she still isn't ready to introduce him to her mam, Letitia Crosby.

Josh might not able to be allowed to meet mumsie, but you can take a look at the video to meet all of the Geordie Shore parents...

Charlotte took to the 'gram on Monday to post the adorbs snap, but her and her mam sat down with Heat magazine this week and revealed there's not going to be a 'Meet The Parents' situation just yet.

"You are allowed to meet him, just not yet. I've met his friends and family. I think it's going to be within the next couple of weeks," she explained.

A couple of weeks is pretty promising to be fair!

2 more days 💕 JR 🐵

2 more days 💕 JR 🐵

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

It looks like Char's got nothing to worry about since Josh already (kind of) has Letitia's seal of approval: "I watched him on Ex On The Beach and I thought he was really sweet."

That's certainly more than she had to say for Stephen Bear.

What you wearing to the spa today Mam? 👙 ......................oh 😂

What you wearing to the spa today Mam? 👙 ......................oh 😂

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

"That's the first I heard about it," Charlotte added. Come on Char, of course, she's been tuning into MTV!

Charlotte went on to describe her new bae, and it sounds like she's on to a winner: "[He's] funny, very caring, he has a very loving heart. He has lots of time for everyone and he is very sexy."

📸

📸

A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1) on

He sounds great and all, but we'll have to let mamma Crosby be the judge of all that!

Don't forget to catch Charlotte on brand new 'The Charlotte Show' Wednesday the 28th March at 9pm on MTV, oh and did we mention Ex On The Beach is starting Tuesday 20th March at 10pm? What a treat.

Now you need to get checking out these exclusive spoiler videos for Ex On The Beach 8 featuring Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson...

 

