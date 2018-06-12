Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard

It's probably fair to say three-way kisses don't come about often, but that doesn't mean memories of that passionate moment came flooding back for Charlotte Crosby when she saw Adam Collard enter the Love Island villa.

The lass admitted that she totally didn't recognise Adam, despite the three-way snog she shared with him and Chloe Ferry back when he was a Geordie Shore extra.

Speaking of the kiss to Capital North East's breakfast show, she admitted: "So I didn't know this, I was clueless. I didn't really know who Adam was, I didn't recognise him."

To which the interviewer, Martine Lowes, points out: "But you had a three-way kiss with him"

Char chuckled and explained: "This was like four years ago and it was hardly a kiss, we just did it for a bit of a laugh."

She added: "If you look at the video he doesn't look like the same person do you not think?"

Well, that's just a tad awkward!

The lass also commented on the rumours that Adam tried to get on Geordie Shore despite claiming he "turned it down."

"I don't know any of this but From the other Geordie Shore cast members they told me that he applied for Geordie Shore... and they turned him down," she said.

Double awkward!

