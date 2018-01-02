Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Had The Best Response To Claims Sophie Kasaei 'Hates' Holly Hagan

The former Geordie Shore lass is taking the matter into her own hands.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 13:00

Charlotte Crosby has absolutely no time for people spreading false information about her closest friends and has clapped back at a fan who pitted Sophie Kasaei against Holly Hagan.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to social-media to hit out at a person who argued that Sophie must be jealous of Holly’s tight friendship with Charlotte. 

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore cast revealing the most shocking reality TV moments of 2017...

The situation went down when said fan wrote the message: “When will @SophieKasaei_ just let holly and Charlotte live their lives and stop clinging on to their fame. She obvs hates holly.”

Even though Charlotte wasn’t tagged in the image, she soon spotted the dig and RT’d the message to her 3.25 million followers. Yikes. 

Just to prove that there’s absolutely no truth to the remark, she sarcastically responded: “Yeh @SophieKasaei_ just leave me and @HollyGShore alone!!! GOD.”

Spotting Charlotte's clapback, Sophie responded: “Am fucking screaming, best tweet of 2018,” while Holly replied that she can't deal with the sass: “STOP IT IM DONE.”

Urm, It looks like this lot get on just fine. 

Geordie Shore Series 16 starts Tuesday 9th January at 10pm - only on MTV!

