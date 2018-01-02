Charlotte Crosby Had The Best Response To Claims Sophie Kasaei 'Hates' Holly Hagan

Charlotte Crosby has absolutely no time for people spreading false information about her closest friends and has clapped back at a fan who pitted Sophie Kasaei against Holly Hagan.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to social-media to hit out at a person who argued that Sophie must be jealous of Holly’s tight friendship with Charlotte.

The situation went down when said fan wrote the message: “When will @SophieKasaei_ just let holly and Charlotte live their lives and stop clinging on to their fame. She obvs hates holly.”

Even though Charlotte wasn’t tagged in the image, she soon spotted the dig and RT’d the message to her 3.25 million followers. Yikes.

When will @SophieKasaei_ just let holly and Charlotte live their lives and stop clinging on to their fame .she obs hates holly — karma (@Sunderland1987) January 1, 2018

Just to prove that there’s absolutely no truth to the remark, she sarcastically responded: “Yeh @SophieKasaei_ just leave me and @HollyGShore alone!!! GOD.”

Yeh @SophieKasaei_ just leave me and @HollyGShore alone!!! GOD — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) January 1, 2018

Spotting Charlotte's clapback, Sophie responded: “Am fucking screaming, best tweet of 2018,” while Holly replied that she can't deal with the sass: “STOP IT IM DONE.”

Urm, It looks like this lot get on just fine.

