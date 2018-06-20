Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby

Is the former Geordie Shore lass expecting a child or are rumours off the mark?

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 09:42

Charlotte Crosby has addressed rumours that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Josh Ritchie after fans were convinced that one of her recent uploads featured a tiny bump.

The former Geordie Shore lass has come forward to set the record straight on the reports after a bunch of people pulled out their magnifying glasses on an image of her wearing denim shorts.

So, are the rumours true or not? Check out Charlotte Crosby speaking up about the baby speculation RIGHT HERE... 

The post in question read: “I love you baby” and showed her Ex On The Beach lad hugging her from behind as she held his hands and looked at the camera. Pretty cute, no?

Obviously, but it took approximately zero seconds for Instagram users to drop “Omg are you preggers?!” comments beneath the image: “She does look like she has a little bump though,” one person insisted.

I Love you baby ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte has previously opened up about her desire to have a large family, telling Closer: “I’ve done so much with my life already and becoming a mum is my dream. I want the fairy tale of getting married and having babies – doesn't everyone?

At the time, she said: “I can see myself marrying and having babies with Josh, but he's still quite young, so we'll see. I would love to start trying for a baby, next year. I don't want to be an old mum. I want to be a young, cool mum."

Night 1 🎥 Fresh @easilockshair ALWAYS ❤️ Wearing @fliquecosmetics gloss on top of just peachy matte lip 😍

Hmmm, food for thought. 

 

 

 

 

