Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"

Charlotte Crosby got the ‘fishy’ tattoo on her MTV show ‘Just Tattoo Of Us’ when she was in a relationship with Stephen Bear and he co-hosted.

Since their break-up and Bear leaving the show, Charlotte has been getting both tattoos that Bear picked out for her lasered off.

Watch Charlotte Crosby get her 'fishy' Stephen Bear tattoo removed >>>

One being a fish on her wrist (which Bear tattoo'd himself), and another a cheetah design on her back. The cheetah one being the tat she hates. Tbf, Bear did give her that tat because he claimed on the show that she cheated on her ex- Ash Harrison with him. So we get why she hates it!

So removing both for Charlotte is like ripping off a band aid, it just needs to be done.

You can hear her hilariously shouting (nicely, ofc) for the guy removing her tattoo to ‘freeze it up good!’

But from the vid the tattoo seems to be nearly completely removed, but it has taken months! Clearly it’s a lot easier to have done than it is undone.

Getty

Throughout the Insta vid you can heat Charlotte saying: ‘Freeze that arm up Chris. Freeze it up good! Chris the main man.’

And she posted a pic of her tattoo with the caption ‘Time To Die Fishy’.

We hope killing off the fish didn’t hurt too much!