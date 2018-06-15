Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"

The babe posted on her Insta her finally getting the tattoo fully removed (-ish).

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 12:17

Charlotte Crosby got the ‘fishy’ tattoo on her MTV show ‘Just Tattoo Of Us’ when she was in a relationship with Stephen Bear and he co-hosted.

Since their break-up and Bear leaving the show, Charlotte has been getting both tattoos that Bear picked out for her lasered off.

Watch Charlotte Crosby get her 'fishy' Stephen Bear tattoo removed >>>

One being a fish on her wrist (which Bear tattoo'd himself), and another a cheetah design on her back. The cheetah one being the tat she hates. Tbf, Bear did give her that tat because he claimed on the show that she cheated on her ex- Ash Harrison with him. So we get why she hates it!

So removing both for Charlotte is like ripping off a band aid, it just needs to be done.

You can hear her hilariously shouting (nicely, ofc) for the guy removing her tattoo to ‘freeze it up good!’

But from the vid the tattoo seems to be nearly completely removed, but it has taken months! Clearly it’s a lot easier to have done than it is undone.

Getty

Throughout the Insta vid you can heat Charlotte saying: ‘Freeze that arm up Chris. Freeze it up good! Chris the main man.’

And she posted a pic of her tattoo with the caption ‘Time To Die Fishy’.

We hope killing off the fish didn’t hurt too much!

Latest News

7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne
Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch
Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Gets Her Stephen Bear Tattoo Removed | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Life
Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Smear | MTV Life
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Watch Moment Love Island's Adam Collard Was A Geordie Shore Extra In Three-Way Snog With Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry
Love Island
Love Island's Adam Collard Was Indeed An Extra On Geordie Shore
Just Tattoo Of Us’ Charlotte Crosby And Scotty T Reveal Love Island Couple Jess Shears And Dom Lever’s Reaction To Shocking Inkings: “She Was Not Happy!”
Geordie Shore stars pay tribute to Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison 'Heartbroken' After Death Of Best Friend Paul Burns As Geordie Shore Stars Pay Tribute
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About The Most Important Lesson She’s Learned This Year

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood