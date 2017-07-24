Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Charlotte Crosby has always been upfront about the fact she's undergone cosmetic surgery, which is why it came as a bit of surprise when her joke about having a "natural" pout caused literal chaos online.

In a selfie from her Dubai break with Stephen Bear, the former Geordie Shore lass made a a bit of a gag about her lips being filler-free in response to a heap of trolls who felt the need to criticize the size of her mouth.

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

While most of the comments were attacking her appearance, a couple of fans pointed out that Char had successfully and effortlessly managed to turn the tables on the critics. Round of applause, Char.

"So funny 😂 she did this on purpose and u all bit 😂 Should watch her snap chats" one wrote, while another pointed out: "She's baiting! Why is everyone triggered for?"

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

As we all know by now, Char has no issue with chatting about her lip-fillers: "I had the thinnest top lip before," she explained to the Daily Mail. "I’ve been getting my lips done for about two years now, I get them done every five or six months at a place in Newcastle."



And as one Instagram user perfectly put it, Char shouldn't feel the need to explain her surgery decisions to anyone: "It's her body she can do what she wants. Can't please everyone, so long as you please yourself."

