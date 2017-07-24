Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Roll up for a lesson on how to shut down the critics.

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 14:50

Charlotte Crosby has always been upfront about the fact she's undergone cosmetic surgery, which is why it came as a bit of surprise when her joke about having a "natural" pout caused literal chaos online.

In a selfie from her Dubai break with Stephen Bear, the former Geordie Shore lass made a a bit of a gag about her lips being filler-free in response to a heap of trolls who felt the need to criticize the size of her mouth. 

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

While most of the comments were attacking her appearance, a couple of fans pointed out that Char had successfully and effortlessly managed to turn the tables on the critics. Round of applause, Char. 

"So funny 😂 she did this on purpose and u all bit 😂 Should watch her snap chats" one wrote, while another pointed out: "She's baiting! Why is everyone triggered for?"

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

As we all know by now, Char has no issue with chatting about her lip-fillers: "I had the thinnest top lip before," she explained to the Daily Mail. "I’ve been getting my lips done for about two years now, I get them done every five or six months at a place in Newcastle."

And as one Instagram user perfectly put it, Char shouldn't feel the need to explain her surgery decisions to anyone: "It's her body she can do what she wants. Can't please everyone, so long as you please yourself."

Hear, hear. Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

Linkin Park Anthems Re-Enter Top 40 Following Chester Bennington's Death

From Cops to Chess, Maggie Lindemann Gives Us the Inside Scoop of Her 'Pretty Girl' Music Video

Louis Tomlinson has denied any rumours surrounding Larry Stylinson.

Louis Tomlinson Addresses Larry Stylinson Rumours Head On: “It Felt A Little Disrespectful”

Catfish Star Nev Schulman Marries 'Woman Of His Dreams' Laura Perlongo

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Is Ultimate Tan Goals As The New Face Of Cocoa Brown

7 Celeb Exes Who Had Social Media Beef Following Their Split

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Summer thigh chafing problems

20 Hilariously Real Tweets For Anyone Who Has Thighs In Summer

Louis Tomlinson Just Let Slip Some Exclusive Info About His Album

Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham ‘Spotted Kissing’ During Shopping Trip

Moon Dogs movie

Watch The EXCLUSIVE Trailer For New Brit Teen Comedy 'Moon Dogs'

One Direction Pay Tribute To The Fans On Their Seventh Anniversary

13 Of The Most Amazing Geordie Shore Gang Moments In Celebrity Big Brother

Miley and Noah Cyrus Give Us Major Sister Goals on Instagram

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2 Recap: 10 Things That Made Us Freak Out In ‘Stormborn'

Mega Pokemon

There's Only One Way To Get These Super Rare Mega Pokemon

The Riverdale Season Two Trailer Gives Major Clues About That Cliffhanger

Sophie Kasaei On Body Hang-Ups And Comparing Herself To Instagram Models

Montana Brown Hits Out At Love Island Backlash: We Were All Encouraged To Be Bitchy

More From Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Workout Tips And Reveals Her Favourite Body Part

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Celebrity

This Is Why Charlotte Crosby Thinks It Would Be ‘A Joke’ To Get Engaged To Stephen Bear Rn

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry To Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House Alongside Pete Wicks & Jemma Lucy?

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Montana Brown Hits Out At Love Island Backlash: We Were All Encouraged To Be Bitchy

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island
Celebrity

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

13 Of The Most Amazing Geordie Shore Gang Moments In Celebrity Big Brother