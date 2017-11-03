Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

It’s definitely the long brunette hair that does it. So yeah, we can see why some fans are commenting on this pic of Charlotte Crosby saying that she looks like Marnie Simpson.

They’re both super hot, so it’s an easy enough mix up to make. “I thought you were Marnie for a minute🙈👀,” admitted one fan in the comments. While another got right to the point and simply said, “Look like Marnie”.

This week, Marnie’s had her say on Charlotte’s recent split from Stephen Bear. And being the massive romantic that she is, she thinks that Charl should try to work it out with her Just Tattoo Of Us co-star.

“It's very hard being in the public eye and they're both very popular and there's lots of pressure,” the Single AF star told The Mail.

“I told Charlotte if you love each other that much then its worth fighting for. If it were for me, I would fight for it,” she insisted.

Maybe now that they're basically twins, perhaps Marnie could try to work things out with Bear for Charlotte?

Words: Olivia Cooke ​

