Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location

Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, and Sophie Kasaei have had potentially the weirdest but most relatable reunion in the books after ending up in an actual bathtub at the end of their wild night out on the Toon.

The Geordie Shore lasses past and present decided to hit Newcastle for a bit of radgetastic fun over the weekend, and it’s safe to say the situation escalated into the usual chaos.

Both Sophie and Charlotte shared images of the trio having a breather from all that partying in a well-placed bathtub. And while we’re here, let's all have a moment of silence for Holly’s smoking-hot fishnet tights and latex boots combination.

RIFF RAFF IN THE BATH 👅👽 @bonbarnewcastle RIFF RAFF IN THE BATH 👅👽 @bonbarnewcastle A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Fans flooded their timelines with the hope that the girls will reunite on screen one day: “Favorite GS girls,” one person wrote while another unleashed their inner Celine Dion: “You girls always gonna be on my heart forever”

"The best friendship," someone else added, as a seperate fan came forward to declare: "Three beautiful smoking red hot phenomenal flawless ravishing perfect super stunning natural goddess Queens."

Steady on, pal.

What with Charlotte's plans to head back to Newcastle and seek some "normalness" in life, we think a night out with Holly and Sophie would have been just the trick to get her feeling 10/10 mint again.