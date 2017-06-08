Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Brand new book called Brand New Me

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:43

Charlotte Crosby is beyond excited to have her second autobiography out.

The Just Tattoo of us babe has been hard at work writing all about her personal life for a new book called Brand New Me.

And taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a photo of herself posing with a hardback copy of the new book.

“And it's here #BrandNewMe,” she wrote.

“I feel so amazingly proud to have this book finally in my hands,” she continued.

“Keeping a dairy over the year was testing but am sooooo glad with the finished product with my amazing @luciecave completely working her magic yet again!

Morning 🌞

Morning 🌞

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Explaining that the book is now available to pre-order on Amazon, she added: “I cannot wait to meet you all at the signings.”

Fans were thrilled with the news – with one typing in the comment section on Instagram: “I've ordered my copy can't wait to read it”.

