Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography
Brand new book called Brand New Me
Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:43
Charlotte Crosby is beyond excited to have her second autobiography out.
The Just Tattoo of us babe has been hard at work writing all about her personal life for a new book called Brand New Me.And taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a photo of herself posing with a hardback copy of the new book.
“And it's here #BrandNewMe,” she wrote.“I feel so amazingly proud to have this book finally in my hands,” she continued.
“Keeping a dairy over the year was testing but am sooooo glad with the finished product with my amazing @luciecave completely working her magic yet again!
Explaining that the book is now available to pre-order on Amazon, she added: “I cannot wait to meet you all at the signings.”
Fans were thrilled with the news – with one typing in the comment section on Instagram: “I've ordered my copy can't wait to read it”.
