Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Charlotte Crosby is beyond excited to have her second autobiography out.

The Just Tattoo of us babe has been hard at work writing all about her personal life for a new book called Brand New Me.

And taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a photo of herself posing with a hardback copy of the new book.

“And it's here #BrandNewMe,” she wrote.

“I feel so amazingly proud to have this book finally in my hands,” she continued.

“Keeping a dairy over the year was testing but am sooooo glad with the finished product with my amazing @luciecave completely working her magic yet again!

Explaining that the book is now available to pre-order on Amazon, she added: “I cannot wait to meet you all at the signings.”

Fans were thrilled with the news – with one typing in the comment section on Instagram: “I've ordered my copy can't wait to read it”.