Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber

Further proof that the Just Tattoo Of Us co-host is exactly like us...

Saturday, December 1, 2018 - 10:51


Charlotte Crosby might be more loved up than ever with Josh Ritchie but that doesn’t mean she isn’t fully aware that certain parts of their relationship could be improved on.

The former Geordie Shore lass has proved that she’s just like every other girl in the world after comparing her romance to that of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: AKA two of the most besotted people on the entire planet.

Now check out the time Charlotte Crosby got up close and personal with Josh Ritchie's toe... 

The whole thing kicked off when a Twitter account posted a candid vid of the couple canoodling in public. In the clip, Justin can be seen moving the hair out of Hailey’s face and touching her chin.

“JB is so in love with hails bitch damn,” the person wrote, as Charlotte RT’d the post and called out her own boyfriend’s lack of PDA skills: “Wish you did this to me @ritchie_joshua.”

Hinting that the small things mean a huge deal to her, she recently retweeted a message about how much she adores affection: “I love physical affection. Like cuddling, holding hands, having my hair played with, hold my leg while you drive... all of it!” the tweet read.

Twitter

Even if Josh doesn’t go massively overboard with public displays of affection, he recently earned a load of boyfriend brownie posts with a post about his and Charlotte’s first ever meeting last year. 

Instagram/JoshuaRitchie1

“1st December fuck! 14 days since me @Charlottegshore meet a year ago! And 24 days till Christmas and 17 days till we go on are next trip [sic]"

All things considered, it sounds like Charlotte is still a pretty lucky girl. 

Don't forget to watch Just Tattoo Of Us every Monday at 10pm on MTV!

