Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood

The Love Island star’s been spending time with our Charlotte recently

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 11:10

Charlotte Crosby is totally getting on with her life since her break up from Stephen Bear - in fact she’s actually just “great”, according to Love Island star Olivia Attwood

Liv spent some time with Charl this week shooting a new fashion campaign and she’s seen firsthand that the Geordie Shore babe is still her fun-loving self. 

Watch Charlotte’s amazing transformation over the years… 

“Obviously Charlotte's had a tough few weeks, but she seemed so fine on set. We were laughing loads and had a really great day. She was on great form,” says Olivia in her new! magazine column. 

Olivia is also firmly Team Charlotte, and has explained that she thinks the Just Tattoo Of Us presenter’s attitude to her split is really healthy, 

“I loved her tweet about erasing the memories. I don't want to pretend I know what's gone on, because I don't, but I'm obviously on her side as a girl,” writes Olivia. 

You wanna be in our girl band?! 👸🏼👸🏽👸🏼👸🏽🖤 Girls to be the first to shop the Black Friday deal go to my insta story and swipe up now for VIP early access 💫 @inthestyle

“Charlotte has got so much going for her - she's got way too much to be happy about to spend time feeling sad,” she adds. 

And we’re just made up to hear that Charlotte’s having a good time after a break up!

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Charlotte’s amazing transformation… 

 

