Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance

The former Geordie Shore lass told a porky pie, so she had to eat mealworms.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 12:55

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby got well and truly punished for telling a porky pie during her Captial North East breakfast show on Tuesday.

The Charlotte Show star's co-host, Martin Lowes, fully exposed her for telling a little fib when she tweeted she would be appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Hit play on the video to watch Marnie Simpson completely transform Casey Johnson into a glittery princess with a full-on makeover...

And lord knows we've got no time for lies, so he forced her to eat some of the signature dishes from the show. Gross.

"Charlotte Crosby tweeted out that she was going on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! But it turns out she's a liar," explained Martin.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

He then went on to tell Charlotte that he's got some nasty surprises in some shot glasses, and to avoid taking the shot she must get the questions right.

No pressure, Char.

Our lass struggled with the first question, 'what's the capital of Poland?', answering: "Dutch."

Eek, needless to say, she was forced to take a shot of mealworms, which we thought she'd take like an absolute champ.

But it looks like mealworms aren't exactly the type of shot Charlotte is used to, as she took so long to neck it that she got out of answering any further questions.

'Cause you know, songs to play and all.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Seriously Charlotte, didn't Pinocchio ever teach you that telling lies means you'll have to eat nasty jungle grub? That is the plot, right?

Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
