Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit

Charlotte Crosby has proved that Fred Flintstone is actually the fashion icon of a generation after pulling on a one-shouldered leopard print outfit that is giving us all the prehistoric Bedrock vibes.

The former Geordie Shore lass has never been one to play it safe when it comes to her wardrobe decisions, which is probably why this wild print hit all the right spots for her latest Insta.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sexiest snaps to date...

“What would I do without @iconic.london girls??” she captioned the shot. “Pure glow goals, thanks to their Prep Set Glow hydrating mist 🙌🏻 I use it on a night out or on holiday to give me the most beautiful and natural shimmer and glow. It’s super moisturising and also so good for my skin too!”

Fans were loving the outfit and natural glow, writing: “Wow that glow is really stunning” and describing the resulting image as “beautiful” and “amazing.”

Another person added that they’re way too caught up in Charlotte’s latest hair transformation to pay much attention to her glowing skin, writing that they’re fully distracted by her lighter mane: “Sorry I can't care on the product, cause I'm still in love with your hair.”

This comes as Char bailed on wearing an England shirt while watching a World Cup match, telling fans that a more fashionable bardot dress can be found at InTheStyle in the appropriate red-and-white colours. Genius.

Anyone else fully obsessed with that leopard print dress?