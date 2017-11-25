Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Break ups are just the worst. The absolute worst. So we’re genuinely buzzing to hear that Charlotte Crosby and her ex Stephen Bear are starting to be on good terms again after their split.

Bear has revealed that he’s now talking to his ex again, and that he’s so determined to get to a good place with her that he’s even passed up work because he worried that appearing on a dating show would upset the Geordie Shore star.

Speaking about his involvement in the next series of Celebs Go Dating, Bear has confirmed that he won’t feature on the reality show.

“I was supposed to actually be on it and they sent a contract over to me, I was going to sign it, but I thought, ‘no I’m going to patch things up with Charlotte,’” he told WENN/Cover Media, reports new! magazine.

“[We’re not back together], we’re just talking. But also I didn’t want to… it’s like where you break up with someone, if you start dating straight away, it’s just not fair. On both. It’s a respect thing innit,” the Essex lad added.

And just to make sure that we all get that he’s definitely NOT doing the show because of Charlotte he insisted, “I wouldn’t feel right doing it. It’s just a bit sore you know, that’s why I didn’t do it.”

Words: Olivia Cooke

