Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie

The Geordie Shore lass was all loved up on Valentine's Day.

Friday, February 15, 2019 - 11:02

Something tells us Charlotte Crosby had the Valentine's Day of dreams after she took to Instagram to share a topless snap with the beautiful bouquet of flowers Josh Ritchie gave her.

The Charlotte Show star shared the cheeky post on Valentine's Day while she and Josh are on a romantic getaway in Mexico.

Play the video to see inside Holly Hagan's sweet Valentine's Day with Jacob Blyth...

The lass' sweet Valentine's Day antics rival her former Geordie Shore co-star's Holly Hagan's and Chloe Ferry's, who also took to the 'gram to show off their cute af day.

"Slightly burnt.....but he’s too cute," Charlotte began the caption.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

She added: "Organised heart shaped roses at the hotel for me ❤️ LY Joshua ❤️."

We always knew Josh was a massive romantic!

"This is the cutest thing ever ❤️," wrote one person as another added: "He knows how much you like Flowers ❤️."

"What a lovely bunch🌹😍❤️," added a third.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

The pair are having the romantic holiday of dreams in Mexico rn, and while it's been raining it looks like they are having the best time.

Happy Valentine's Day you two cuties!

Watch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now!

 

