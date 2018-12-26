Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Considering A Major Life Change In 2019

The former Geordie Shore lass is thinking of converting to vegetarianism as her 2019 New Year's resolution.

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 20:10

It's that wonderful time between Christmas and New Year's when you start to (desperately) consider how you can make yourself a better human when you start afresh in January.

And it looks like former Geordie Shore lass, Charlotte Crosby, is just like the rest of us as she's turned her thoughts to her New Year's resolutions.

Play the video to see Charlotte Crosby's hilarious drunken ordeal...

The Charlotte Show star hinted she's committing to a pretty major life change in 2019.

Taking to Instagram stories, Charlotte suggested she's seriously thinking about becoming a vegetarian next year.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

In a chat with her mum, Charlotte revealed that she was actually a vegetarian previously.

While her mam, Letitia Crosby, reckons Char was meat-free for "two years," Charlotte insisted that it was actually more like "two weeks."

Regardless of how long it lasted, the lass seems more committed to the diet change this time around after Joe Wicks sent her a copy of his vegetarian recipe book for Christmas.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"I do always wanna try but it's just dead hard," Charlotte explained of her previous attempt at ditching meet.

But it looks like 2019 could be the year, as she said: "I feel a New Year's resolution coming on," while clutching on to the veggie recipe book.

Going veggie is argued to have some pretty decent benefits from lowering cholesterol to encouraging a healthy heart.

But it is a pretty huge decision, and a probably difficult one to see through if you've been eating your body weight in pigs in blankets over the past few days.

Not that we're guilty of that.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Anyway, we'll be interested to see if Char sticks to the New Year's reso.

Do you think Charlotte will successfully go veggie? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

