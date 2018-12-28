Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry

If you haven't already seen the antics Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry got up to on boxing day then let us just tell you they had an absolute belter of a time.

But it seems that their escapades haven't gone unnoticed by another Geordie Shore lass, as Charlotte Crosby had a burning question to ask when Marnie posted her latest Instagram photo.

Play the video to see Marnie explain the thing that shocked her about Chloe Ferry's house...

Marns captioned the snap: "BFFs @chloegshore1 love you ❤️."

And Char joked that she was a feeling a little left out, as within minutes of her posting it she dropped the comment: "Where was my invite 😂😂."

Come on guys! How could you forget the OG?

Obviously, Charlotte was just having a bit of banter, but just in case everyone jumped to conclusions she made it all pretty clear by adding the comment: "Only kidding."

Charlotte was actually busy having a boxing day celebration of her own, killing it in a polka dot co-ord. Still, we'd absolutely live to see all the lasses hitting up the toon together again.

It was clear that Chloe appreciated Marnie's sweet post, as she commented: "Love you baby ❤️ ."

And other fans were complimentary of the girls, as one person wrote: "Beautiful picture girls," and another added: "Love 😍."

One word: worldies.