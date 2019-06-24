Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree

We can ~definitely~ see what all the fuss is about.

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 09:47

Holly Hagan has posted yet another on-point bikini selfie and Charlotte Crosby has literally been waiting in the wings to comment on how fire it looks.

The former Geordie Shore lass - who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Jacob Blyth - took to Instagram to share a shot of herself in a cropped orange bralet and white bikini bottoms as she promoted Bondi Sands sunscreen.

“As I’m getting older I’m realising how important it is to take care of your skin! I do love to tan and @bondisands protect and tan spf 15 is perfect! I get the best of both worlds 😍 available now @bootsuk#bondisandsuncare #ad,” she wrote.

Charlotte was just one of hundreds of people who commented on the snap, writing the kind of message that proves she’s officially bridesmaid material: “Right this is unreal then, “ she reacted before adding the fire emoji to the end of her message.

The company itself responded: “You are gorgeeeousssss 😍😍😍” as fans flooded with the image with comments about her “perfect” body and gorgeous bikini: “OMG boo this is insane,” one person responded.

This comes as Holly announced that she’ll soon be a married woman after her footballer boyfriend popped the question on holiday: "I can’t believe I’m actually writing this, or that we and everybody else managed to keep it a secret for the last couple of weeks.  

She added: “But on our second anniversary on the island where we first met, the love of my life asked me to be his WIFE!!"

Does this mean Charlotte is going to be maid of honour? 

