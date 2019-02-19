Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby dished on her holiday troubles in a recent Instagram post.

But in spite of a couple of speed bumps along the way, The Charlotte Show star is staying positive af during her Mexico trip.

Play the video to see Charlotte expose trolls...

And what are these troubles you ask?

Well, for starters she's got herself a case of the runs, which is never fun but let's be honest, but it's it's expected when you venture abroad.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

That wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the fact she's lost her phone as well.

Absolute mare.

"Pretty beaches 💕Distract me from the fact I have the shits and have lost my phone 😑🌴🌊💕," Charlotte wrote alongside a snap of her posing at the beach.

Fortunately, it's look like things are looking up for Charlotte and Josh Ritchie as the sun is out after a few days of rain.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"Looks like the suns here to stay ☀️," she wrote alongside an absolutely fire bikini snap.

Here's hoping the last few days of their trip run smoothly!

