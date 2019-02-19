Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday

The Charlotte Show star has encountered a few road bumps during her Mexico getaway.

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - 09:58

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby dished on her holiday troubles in a recent Instagram post.

But in spite of a couple of speed bumps along the way, The Charlotte Show star is staying positive af during her Mexico trip.

Play the video to see Charlotte expose trolls...

And what are these troubles you ask?

Well, for starters she's got herself a case of the runs, which is never fun but let's be honest, but it's it's expected when you venture abroad.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

That wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the fact she's lost her phone as well.

Absolute mare.

"Pretty beaches 💕Distract me from the fact I have the shits and have lost my phone 😑🌴🌊💕," Charlotte wrote alongside a snap of her posing at the beach.

Fortunately, it's look like things are looking up for Charlotte and Josh Ritchie as the sun is out after a few days of rain.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"Looks like the suns here to stay ☀️," she wrote alongside an absolutely fire bikini snap.

Here's hoping the last few days of their trip run smoothly!

Watch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

 

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Selena Gomez Has Teased A Collab With Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy
Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?
Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Monkeykraft
10 Video Games To Download That Are Perfect For Playing on The Loo
Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’
The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives
Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album
Everything You Need To Know Before Running A Marathon
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
the-twisted-tree
Ghosts, Legends And Darkness With Author Of The Twisted Tree Rachel Burge
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #3
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Charlotte Crosby at bondi sands event
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Got Over ‘Heartbreak’ and Her Plans to Move to Australia
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression