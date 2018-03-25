Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie

And the Geordie Shore babe also reveals her chilled attitude to personal hygiene…

Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 10:58

We all know that Charlotte Crosby is a total girl boss, and that seems to include in her relationship with new boyfriend Josh Ritchie. 

The star of The Charlotte Show has joked that she wears the trousers - at least when it comes to watching horror movies anyway. 

Check out this preview from The Charlotte Show! It's Charlotte's Aussie farewell to Josh 

“I’m obsessed! I don’t go out much anymore, so me and [boyfriend] Josh will get a Chinese takeaway and watch a scary movie,” our Charl tells The Sun. 

“We saw one recently and he fell off the chair and screamed like a baby! I’m the man in the relationship,” she explains. 

Thatta girl, Charlotte! 

What perfect trip 💕🐵 Thankyou @iberostargrandportalsnous for treating us like royalty in your gorgeous hotel 🏙 palma you have been one I will never forget ✨

And that’s not the only revelation from Charlotte. Despite always looking completely gorgeous, we now know that she might not actually smell as fragrant as she appears. 

“I’m always forgetting to put deodorant on and I forget to brush my teeth. I’m quite laid back about those things,” she adds. 

Thanks for that little truth bomb, Charl! 

Watch new episodes of The Charlotte Show, Wednesdays at 9pm only on MTV

 

WATCH! The Charlotte Show preview! It's Charlotte's Aussie farewell to Josh 

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
This Is How Long It Takes To Become Someone’s Best Friend
Kim Kardashian Has An Archive Of Kanye West’s Most Iconic Accessories
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
This Dating App Requires DNA To Help Find Your Perfect Match
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Cancelling A Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
What Is Kendall Jenner’s Connection To This Pizza Themed Instagram Account?
Billie Eilish
Get to Know: Billie Eilish
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
The Sister Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Taking Parenting Advice From The Most
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Breaks Down In Tears Over Her New Show | MTV Celeb
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Watch Episode #1 Full Episode
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 101 | Charlotte's Torn Over Gary Baby Congratulations
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | More Questions I've Never Answered
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
9 Classic Charlotte Crosby Moments That Made Us Go Same
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography