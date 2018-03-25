Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie

We all know that Charlotte Crosby is a total girl boss, and that seems to include in her relationship with new boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

The star of The Charlotte Show has joked that she wears the trousers - at least when it comes to watching horror movies anyway.

Check out this preview from The Charlotte Show! It's Charlotte's Aussie farewell to Josh

“I’m obsessed! I don’t go out much anymore, so me and [boyfriend] Josh will get a Chinese takeaway and watch a scary movie,” our Charl tells The Sun.

“We saw one recently and he fell off the chair and screamed like a baby! I’m the man in the relationship,” she explains.

Thatta girl, Charlotte!

And that’s not the only revelation from Charlotte. Despite always looking completely gorgeous, we now know that she might not actually smell as fragrant as she appears.

“I’m always forgetting to put deodorant on and I forget to brush my teeth. I’m quite laid back about those things,” she adds.

Thanks for that little truth bomb, Charl!

