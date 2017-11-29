Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now

The former Geordie Shore star gets real about the tricky situation she has found herself in.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 12:30

December is finally upon us which means that the festive pig-outs can commence at last, however former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is facing a bit of a dilemma that might prevent her from joining in on all the Christmas munchies.

The Just Tattoo Of Us presenter took to Snapchat to make a pretty big confession, and no she's not talking about boy troubles, but she is seriously desperate for some advice.

Check out the video to see Charlotte Crosby's transformation over the years...

It seems that the star jumped the gun this year, and actually started the food-fest an entire month ago: "I've also got something else I need to tell people. So, I have ate so bad. Like so, so, so bad for about a month now," she confessed.

"Prawn cocktail crisps every day, not just one packet but like two, three packets. I have cake every day... about three nights a week I have McDonald's. Jesus, it's just been so bad."

Snapchat/clc_17

Char is clearly pretty damn torn over what she should do now: "So, I'm kind of thinking to myself do I stop? Do I start to eat healthy or do I just keep going because it's December?"

We reckon she should just think of it as a whole month of pre-drinks (or pre-eats) before the main event. It's always sensible to do a warm up, right?

Snapchat/clc_17

Luckily, a wise friend in the background overheard her woes and advised exactly what we were thinking: "keep going, it's December!"

Clearly, that was exactly the answer Char was hoping for as she excitedly shouted: "Where's the prawn cocktail crisps?!"

🤤🌭☕️❄️

🤤🌭☕️❄️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Just make sure you save enough room for all the mince pies, choccies, and pigs in blankets that will be coming your way over the next few weeks babes.

What do you reckon? Should Charlotte power on through or has she already messed everything up with her month of naughty eating? Tweet us @MTVUK.

Don't forget to catch Charlotte on Just Tattoo Of Us Monday's at 10pm only on MTV!

Now get checking out these incredible spoiler vids from the next episode of JTOU...

