Charlotte Crosby Just Destroyed A Troll Who Said Her Lips Are ‘Too Much’

Charlotte Crosby has shut down a fan who criticised the size of her pout in a recent video uploaded to Instagram.

The Geordie Shore lass has never been one to let trolls get the best of her and responded with her usual sass when someone suggested they weren’t the biggest fan of her lip fillers.

After a fan commented on the above upload: “Lips are too much now wow,” she took the time to pen the brutal and totally unexpected clapback: “Too much for you b*tch.”

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has had to tackle cruel remarks about her appearance. In an interview with The Daily Star Online, she said that she deliberately posts pictures that will enrage the trolls.

"When I put a picture on Instagram of my big lips, they [my followers] go crazy. It’s like they’re an army. Sometimes I do it on purpose. The more interaction I get on a photo, the better it does.

"So I’m like, right I’m going make sure people have bad things to say about this because the more comments it gets the more likes it gets, because it goes out to more people. They hate a big lip! It’s my favourite thing.

"But you know what? That’s the beauty of being human, people can make their own decisions."

Props to Charlotte for always standing up for herself against the negativity.