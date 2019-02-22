Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance

When will they give up!?

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 10:13

Charlotte Crosby has proved that she’s the perfect friend after defending Holly Hagan from a troll who claimed her face is unrecognisable from how it used to look when she first joined Geordie Shore.

When the troll stated that the 26-year-old was “prettier” in the past, Charlotte decided that enough was enough and stepped in to point out that it’s not like her pal has undergone a total face transplant.

Now check out Charlotte throwing the most extra house party of 2019 so far... 

“This must be a joke? How can this not look like her face? Surprisingly enough she hasn’t had a face transplant, she’s grown up she’s matured… she’s not changed 1 thing apart from her make-up style THANK GOD! 

“Because wearing 10 pairs of eyelashes was never good. People like you are so unbelievably DUMB. Holly is absolutely stunning there is no if buts or maybes about it. How you could ever comment anything differently, it’s ludicrous you need you EYES CHECKING MATE. [sic]”

Instagram

Holly spotted the support and responded that Char is the one person on Earth who can vouch for her appearance: “Can always count on you someone who’s seen me pretty much every day for the last 8 years.”

Is it summer yet? ☀️
View this post on Instagram

Is it summer yet? ☀️

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

As always, there’s were plenty more kind comments than there were nasty ones, with most people arguing that Holly looked gorgeous in the shot: “Ur body is insane,” one person wrote, as another said: “Someone needs to come pick my jaw up from off the floor.”

Once again, the Geordie cast are always at their best when they’re sticking up for each other. When will the trolls learn? 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
New Music Round-up: Offset Ft. Cardi B, P!nk, Kehlani And More
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Holly Hagan surgery
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Shawn Mendes Thinks Harry Styles Should Have His Own Calvin Klein Campaign
The Only Ghosting You&#039;ll See On These Dates Are Potentially Ones In A Haunted House
Could Secret Dates Be The Millennial Solution To Revamping Your Love Life?
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #4
Pink performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards
BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
Women of the 2019 BRIT Awards: Winners and performers Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne, H.E.R, P!nk (Pink) and Jorja Smith
BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Little Mix winners of the 2019 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, February 2019
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena on February 20, 2019 in London, England
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
Hugh Jackman opens the 2019 BRIT Awards with a performance of &#039;The Greatest Showman&#039;&#039;s &#039;The Greatest Show&#039;
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #4
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan surgery
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
Shawn Mendes Thinks Harry Styles Should Have His Own Calvin Klein Campaign
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
Holly Hagan Discusses Her Dream Wedding As She Teases Engagement Plans
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF