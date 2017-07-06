Charlotte Crosby Learnt A Graphic Lesson About Not Inviting Drunk Strangers To Her House

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update above...

Charlotte Crosby has explained how one Christmas Eve went from 0 to 360mph when she ended up inviting a bunch of drunk people to the house she and her parents were staying in.

While most of us would be too busy buried under a mountain of chocolate biscuits to bother with a Jagerbomb, Char and her parents went on a "traditonal pub crawl" that quickly descended into non-traditional chaos.

"Me mam and dad were sleeping at mine," the former Geordie Shore gal said in an extract from Brand New Me. "The problem was I took everyone back home with me after the night out and decided to have a pool party.

"So at 7AM on Christmas morning me mam came downstairs to find random people collapsed around the pool. One couple were even HAVING SEX over the office table!," she described. "I don't even know who they were! I think we met them at the kebab shop and brought them back with us!"

Pointing out that this wasn't quite the family-friendly fun her parents were hoping for, Char went on: "Me mam said to them 'you're going to have to leave NOW. It's Christmas Day. My son Nathaniel is awake and wants to open his presents and you're s**gging in his dad's office.'"

The situation then got even worse when Letitia discovered where her daughter had got to: "Then she walked into the pool room to find me collapsed asleep in a towel on a sun lounger," before discovering that said couple had ignored her comments: "The girl was s***ing the boy off!"

She then revealed her mum physically "dragged them both out and kicked them out of the house," while Char's thought process went something along the lines of: "S***. I am in so much trouble." Yikes.

There's definitely plenty of lessons to be learned in this one.