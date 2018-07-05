Charlotte Crosby Licked Cheese From THIS Part Of An Old Man's Body And Fans Are Gagging

Charlotte Crosby has proved that she’s made of stronger stuff than the rest of us after being tasked with licking an old man’s armpit on brand new ITV2 show, CelebAbility.

The episode featured the former Geordie Shore lass being blindfolded as she tasted cheese from various parts of a stranger’s body before having to guess which area she had just licked.

Yikes! Catch the moment Char watched herself back on the cheese-licking episode of *nightmares*...

Joined by TOWIE’s Bobby Norris, sprinter Adam Gemili, radio host Vicky Hope, and former Love Island star Chris Hughes, it was the moment when she had to tongue the man’s actual armpit that left viewers (and the panel) gagging.

ITV2/CelebAbility

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the situation online, with one person saying: “Watching ‪#CelebAbility I LOVE ‪@Charlottegshore’s face when she realised what she was eating cheese off ‪@IainDoesJokes Hun what a gd show [sic]”

Another person said they were “crying laughing” over the cheese, while a third fan said the 28-year-old is the “funniest person alive” and had them in stitches throughout the entire task.

ITV2/CelebAbility

It sounds like life has chilled out for her quite a bit over the last twelve hours, with Charlotte revealing that she’s knackered after all the cheese tasting of recent days: “I will squeeze into the smallest size space possible to nap if it means I’ll get extra zzz.

She added: “I’ve been pretzeled up for the last 2 hours on the train snnnooozzzzzinnnggggg, didn’t realise I was such a contortionist. I’m off to join the circus.”

We can’t wait to see her cheese-licking act on stage, where it obviously belongs.