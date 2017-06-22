Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Lifts The Lid On Her Sizzling Sex Life With Stephen Bear

The Geordie Shore star has been sharing all her secrets in her new autobiography

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 15:05

Charlotte Crosby has revealed all about her passionate sex life with Stephen Bear.

In her new autobiography, Brand New Me, Chaz reveals she made Bear wait before they had sex together.

The duo first started seeing each other last year while filming Just Tattoo of Us – and the romance turned quickly passionate once Charlotte decided it was time to make love to Bear.

“We got home to the hotel, kept drinking, then went out on the balcony and made love on the chairs under the moon,” she revealed.

“It was beautiful. I had red lipstick on and I got it all over his face,” she recalls.

And it seems making Bear wait one week after they started dating made the night all that more explosive.

"It was really worth it. It was soooo good,” she said – before going on to describe his body.

“He has a gorgeous body. He’s like a little Action Man and has loads of abs — I don’t know how many but he definitely has more than a six-pack,” she said.

Work hard NAP harder 😂😴 What would we do without @robertbear_ catching moments like this ❤️ @stevie_bear

Work hard NAP harder 😂😴 What would we do without @robertbear_ catching moments like this ❤️ @stevie_bear

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

She also revealed the pair of them have ‘invented’ a couple of kissing techniques - which they haven’t been shy about sharing behind the scenes on shoot days.

"We have one type of kissing called the tongue tornado, where you don’t touch lips but swirl your tongues around each other.

“We have another called the postage stamp, where the two tongues press on to each other flat, like they’re stamping down.

"We do them all the time while we’re filming and everyone gets annoyed.”

We would say 'get a room' but it sounds like these two prefer to do things outside anyway.

