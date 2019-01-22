Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby is busy promoting the second series of The Charlotte Show (Pssst, it's coming next Wednesday), and the lass has now revealed she actually ended things with Josh Ritchie during filming.

The former Geordie Shore star admitted that things weren't always a walk in the park while they were making the show, and at one point she and Josh went through a pretty rough patch.

Discussing with Closer Magazine what we can expect from the series, she revealed: "A lot more arguing! Some people are going to be shocked by some of the arguments, and not just between me and Josh."

Charlotte admitted publicly for the first time that the pair actually split briefly, revealing: "At the start of filming we did go through a bad patch. I finished with him at one point."

She added: "I tried to keep it on the down-low, but a few people knew."

But luckily Charlotte and Josh have managed to turn things around, and they're better than ever rn.

"I didn't know boys like Josh existed, but they do. Loyal, funny, nice and down-to-earth," she said.

And Char clarified that the split was very brief, and fans will just have to tune in to see the full extent of what went down: "You'll have to watch to find out, but it was a one-night thing," she revealed.

Don't forget to tune into The Charlotte Show series two premiere on Wednesday 30th January at 9pm - on MTV, obvs!

Now get checking out your exclusive look at the first episode...