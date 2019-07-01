Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie

She's explained how counselling is beneficial to their relationship

Sunday, July 7, 2019 - 09:20

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about undergoing couple’s therapy with Josh Ritchie as a way to iron out some of their issues in a totally structured, healthy, and non-confrontational way.

The former Geordie Shore lass gave an interview to The Sun Online at the launch of her In The Style Range where she was refreshingly candid about the impact general stress can have on a relationship.

Now get checking out the mental health episode of That's What She Said...

Clarifying that the physical side of their romance is totally fine, she said: "There's no problem with our sexual relationship at all. We don't have to talk about that area in therapy. I fancy the pants off of him. He's just gorgeous.

Charlotte went on to explain that she finds counselling “really beneficial” and said that everyone can benefit from opening up to a trained professional.

My date, my love, my best friend ❤️
View this post on Instagram

My date, my love, my best friend ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

"Me and Josh haven't got any major problems. We love each other and want to be together. We're not on the brink of splitting up. But we do have problems, like every couple does. It's no secret we argue, we do it on The Charlotte Crosby Show. It can get really nasty."

Revealing that both she and Josh tend to “butt heads” in an argument, the 29-year-old argued that introducing a third – totally impartial – person into the mix helps them find the right way to deal with their emotions.

Filming with my love today 🎥 But what forrrrrr 🧐🙌🏼 Outfit tagged. ❤️

As for her advice to anyone else who is thinking about seeking therapy: "If you need help, admit it," she pleaded. "That's a big part of the problem at the minute, that people are embarrassed to speak out."

Well said. 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas
Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits
Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things
Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?
MTV Staying Alive Is Teaming Up With MetFilm School To Support Female Filmmakers
Kim Kardashian Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims
Is This Why Ariana Grande Hasn’t Commented On The Scooter Braun Drama?
The Inside Scoop On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Second Wedding Ceremony
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Kendall Jenner Disagrees With Justin Bieber’s Cute Message About Hailey Baldwin
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in April 2019
Charlotte Crosby Shuts Down Break-Up Rumours With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is Ready To Make Josh Ritchie The First And Only Boy She's Ever Done THIS With
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Scary Mother's Day 'Abuse' | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse