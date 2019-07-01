Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about undergoing couple’s therapy with Josh Ritchie as a way to iron out some of their issues in a totally structured, healthy, and non-confrontational way.

The former Geordie Shore lass gave an interview to The Sun Online at the launch of her In The Style Range where she was refreshingly candid about the impact general stress can have on a relationship.

Clarifying that the physical side of their romance is totally fine, she said: "There's no problem with our sexual relationship at all. We don't have to talk about that area in therapy. I fancy the pants off of him. He's just gorgeous.

Charlotte went on to explain that she finds counselling “really beneficial” and said that everyone can benefit from opening up to a trained professional.

"Me and Josh haven't got any major problems. We love each other and want to be together. We're not on the brink of splitting up. But we do have problems, like every couple does. It's no secret we argue, we do it on The Charlotte Crosby Show. It can get really nasty."

Revealing that both she and Josh tend to “butt heads” in an argument, the 29-year-old argued that introducing a third – totally impartial – person into the mix helps them find the right way to deal with their emotions.

As for her advice to anyone else who is thinking about seeking therapy: "If you need help, admit it," she pleaded. "That's a big part of the problem at the minute, that people are embarrassed to speak out."

Well said.