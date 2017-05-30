Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Charlotte Crosby said right from the off that her relationship with Stephen Bear was something pretty special, and she's now revealed that the loved-up couple already have plans to pop out a couple of babies in no time.

In an interview with Star Magazine to chat new book Brand New Me, the Geordie Shore alumni explained that she's used to living a fast-paced lifestyle and doesn't see any harm in putting down a tentative blueprint for the future.

🌛 🌛 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

When asked what Bear made of her latest literary offering, she pointed out that he's not the kind of guy to sit around in his slippers getting lost in a book. Makes sense. "Bear doesn't read much, but I read him the bits about himself," she said.

"It's the best relationship I've ever had. I'm with someone who ticks every single box," she explained, before adding that she's the kind of gal who flourishes when there's a plan in place: "I'd say my life is fast-paced. I want babies in two years time."

CB 🙃 CB 🙃 A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on May 30, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

As for whether Char would consider getting yet another inking in honour of Bear, she replied: "I already have two tattoos that represent him. I'd never get his face, but I'd get his second name tattooed on me when we're married."

But she's less convinced when it's comes to the more, shall we say, creative names for her offspring, claiming that the moniker "Bear Bear" definitely isn't something she'd want to saddle her future child with. Good point.

