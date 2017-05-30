Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

It's all systems go.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 10:05

Charlotte Crosby said right from the off that her relationship with Stephen Bear was something pretty special, and she's now revealed that the loved-up couple already have plans to pop out a couple of babies in no time. 

In an interview with Star Magazine to chat new book Brand New Me, the Geordie Shore alumni explained that she's used to living a fast-paced lifestyle and doesn't see any harm in putting down a tentative blueprint for the future. 

🌛

🌛

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

When asked what Bear made of her latest literary offering, she pointed out that he's not the kind of guy to sit around in his slippers getting lost in a book. Makes sense. "Bear doesn't read much, but I read him the bits about himself," she said. 

"It's the best relationship I've ever had. I'm with someone who ticks every single box," she explained, before adding that she's the kind of gal who flourishes when there's a plan in place: "I'd say my life is fast-paced. I want babies in two years time."

CB 🙃

CB 🙃

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

As for whether Char would consider getting yet another inking in honour of Bear, she replied: "I already have two tattoos that represent him. I'd never get his face, but I'd get his second name tattooed on me when we're married." 

But she's less convinced when it's comes to the more, shall we say, creative names for her offspring, claiming that the moniker "Bear Bear" definitely isn't something she'd want to saddle her future child with. Good point. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

Latest News

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Andrew Garfield In Angels In America

Angels In America: Surreal, Sexual and Breathtakingly Brilliant

More From Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional After Discovering Her Book Outsold Actual Royalty

Charlotte Crosby Learnt A Graphic Lesson About Not Inviting Drunk Strangers To Her House

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Feels "Petrified" By Her Relationship With Stephen Bear

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber