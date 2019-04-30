Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets

Charlotte Crosby has penned an open letter urging fans to do their research regarding cosmetic surgery before booking themselves in for a procedure.

The former Geordie Shore lass has been open about how she recently had to reverse her boob job after experiencing pain in her breasts. She also took the time to encourage fans to check their breasts for any lumps or changes that could potentially be dangerous.

Now get checking out the cosmetic surgery episode of That's What She Said...

Admitting that trolling comments sparked her interest in having a boob job in the first place, Charlotte said that her congenital symmastia repair was “doomed from the start” and that she wishes she’d never started the process in the first place.

Having contacted a doctor on the recommendation of Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan, Char is now feeling much happier about her situation and is well on the road to recovery.

“I’m now following all of Dr Hassan’s instructions to the letter and I am so happy with the results and how they are healing, my symastia is also looking the best it’s ever looked.

She continued: “...I do regret having them done in the first place but life’s too short and I am too blessed so I’ll shake my little tits in the face of regrets.”

Charlotte added: “But please I urge you if you are thinking about breast corrective surgery or an implant removal or anything surgical for that matter of fact please always do your research in finding a trusted surgeon.”