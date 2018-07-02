Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture

Charlotte Crosby has come forward with her idea of total happiness and it mainly involves being snuggled up with a series of dogs so cute they could each launch their own Instagram page.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peak at what her idea of heaven looks like, writing that no amount of money in the world can beat a snuggle from one of her adorable pomeranians.

The post in question reads: “Happiness in a photo.......hiya 👋🏼😆” and it’s fair to say fans are fully obsessed with all three dogs that she’s managed to cradle in one arm.

“Give me a dog. Pleeeease,” one fan wrote with the addition of three heart-eye emojis, as another pointed out something that we’ve spent the last five minutes laughing about: “The middle dog is smiling too, that’s great.”

Genius.

Charlotte has previously called Baby, Rhubarb, and Banana (round of applause for those names) her “life” and said she loves them so much she literally “can’t live without them.”

The 27-year-old also has some words of inspiration for anyone with a dream, writing that she’s just taken a major step by signing off on a property in the capital: “Asif I’m getting the keys to my very own little place in London at the end of the week.

She added: “Focus on your goals and make them happen.”

Forever loving Charlotte’s words of wisdom. And her dogs.