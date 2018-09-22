Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie



Charlotte Crosby has proved that her abs are still very much rock solid after sharing a topless snap of herself before going whale-watching on a trip to Iceland with her mum.

The former Geordie Shore lass decided to snap a selfie of her toned bod and fans were both impressed by her incredible physique and the fact that she clearly hasn’t fallen off the gym bandwagon now that Summer is over.

The image shows the 28-year-old wearing a pale pink sports bra and a pair of black boxer shorts, and was given the caption: “Up early Last try out at sea today.....

"We need lots and lots of luck! 🍀 praying the whales pop out and say goodbye to us today 🤞🏼 comment some luck for us we need all we can get @letitia.crosby ❤️”

Charlotte previously revealed that she and mum Letitiia had been having “bad luck” when it came to their whale trip, writing: “Yesterday the winds were too high to go visit the 🐋 so we decided to come to the blue lagoon it’s absolutely amazing.”

Fans were loving the topless selfie, writing: “Is that your outfit to see the whales, good luck hope they pop out,” pointing out that she has a “great body” and writing the obvious but still incredible pun: “Have a whale of a time 🐋🐋🐋🐋🤞😘”

It looks like Charlotte ~did~ manage to see the whales in the end after posting a snap of herself in a boat before calling the whole experience a “dream come true.”

