Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby has called out online male trolls for criticising her looks after a fan praised her glow-up for the National Television Awards.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality TV babe went full savage, calling out the trolls by name to her millions of followers, and asking why grown men feel the need or even have the time to post negative comments about women.

Ey up! Watch the video to see Charlotte Crosby call out the grown men who came for her appearance >>>

Charlotte starts off the string of videos with a fan's positive tweet talking about how stunning the lass looked at the NTAs this year, but she then quickly pointed out that a few men began posting unnecessarily cruel comments about her face.

Going on to publically drag the men, The Charlotte Show star called them out by asking whether or not they’d like other grown males to be commenting about their children’s looks, and whether or not that thought would make a difference when it comes to their future actions.

Getty

Basically, let's stop trolling women over their looks. It’s long overdue. Male or female, regardless of gender, people shouldn’t be trying to put others down. Share the positivity, people.

It’s a little harsh that it had to get to the point in which Charlotte needed to call people out in front of millions of others, but like the saying goes: if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

A bit of love and respect goes a long way.